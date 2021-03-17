Shots fired at Williamsburg Premium Outlets after altercation in parking lot; police investigating

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Police are investigating an incident that led to shots being fired at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets early Tuesday evening.

Around 5:50 p.m., dispatchers received calls about shots fired in the parking lot near the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at the outlet mall.

When officers with the James City County Police Department arrived on scene, everyone involved in the incident had already left the scene.

Multiple witnesses told police that the people involved had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot, which led to shots being fired.

Officers found shell casings in the area.

Neither injuries nor damage to any property were reported.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact Investigator Gibson by phone 757-259-5166 or via email at christopher.gibson@jamescitycountyva.gov. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit tips online at p3tips.com.

