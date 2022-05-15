Watch
Shots fired during vigil for Norfolk man killed in shooting last week

Posted at 7:41 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 19:44:13-04

NORFOLK, Va. - During a vigil for a man that died from injuries after a shooting on Thursday, shots were fired sending family, loved ones, and our own News 3 reporter and photojournalist running for their lives.

Our News 3 crew is fine and has no injuries. At this time we are unclear of where the bullets came from or what the intended target was.

Police are on the scene investigating the scene. We are working to learn more.

The vigil was for 22-year-old Marvin J. Milton. He was shot Thursday in the 5400 block of Greenplain Road. Authorities received a call for the incident around 11:55 p.m.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

News 3 is working on learning more details.

