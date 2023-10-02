Shots fired in York Walmart parking lot: Sheriff's office

YORK, Va. — There were reported shots fired in a York Walmart parking lot, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

On Monday around 3:25 p.m., a caller reported someone shooting at their car at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Victory Boulevard, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. The shots were fired in the southeastern corner of the Walmart property, near the Victory Boulevard entrance.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

The suspect fled the scene, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. Investigators are on-scene working the case and say there is no danger to the public.

Stay with News 3 for updates.