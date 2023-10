BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore police tweeted that there is a active shooter situation near Morgan State University.

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

Police confirmed to the CBS news that multiple people have been injured, according to WJZ.

Stay with News 3 for updates.