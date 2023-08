VIRIGNIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police reported shots fired near the Kempsville High School football game.

Around 9:40, Thursday, officers working at the football game heard gunshots coming from the 5000 block of John Smith Court, according to the VBPD. Those officers and others responded to the scene.

Virginia Beach police said at this point there are no known damages, victims or suspects.

Stay with News 3 for updates.