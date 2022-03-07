ShotSpotter alert leads to arrest in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A ShotSpotter alert lead to an arrest in Virginia Beach after an incident on March 4.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to th alert in the 1000 block of Longstreet Ave.

The alert indicated that there were multiple gunshots fired.

Police said the suspect was located in the 1000 block of Longstreet Avenue where a handgun and extended round magazine were recovered.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Nathan Hines. He was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, and Public Intoxication.

If you have information about this case contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Second Precinct at 757-385-2700 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.