ShotSpotter alert leads to arrest of Newport News man in Virginia Beach, recovery of AR-15

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A ShotSpotter alert lead to another arrest in Virginia Beach after an incident on Saturday.

Around 12:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the report of gunshots being fired into a residence in the 5800 block of Roxbury Place.

When officers arrived they said they were able to identify the suspect and detain him quickly. He was identified as 25-year-old David White, of Newport News.

Police recovered a loaded AR-15 used in the shooting. They say there were no injuries, but there was property damaged, as a result of the shooting.

White was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault (x2), Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (x2), Discharging a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.