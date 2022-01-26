ShotSpotter alert leads Virginia Beach Police to arrest man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - ShotSpotter alerts have led police to another arrest.

On January 23, around 10:46 p.m., Virginia Beach Police responded to numerous ShotSpotter alerts that culminated in the 900 block of Maximus Square.

When officers arrived on the scene they located more than 50 spent shell casings.

After investigating, police arrested 28-year-old Glenn Wallace, of Virginia Beach.

Wallace has been charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Discharge of a Firearm in a Public Place. When police arrested him a search warrant was executed, and a firearm and high-capacity magazine was recovered.

This case's investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information about this case, please call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Related: Local ShotSpotter success: How sensors pick up gunshots, pinpoint where triggers are pulled

