Should Hampton's 103-year-old carousel be relocated? Residents can weigh in

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton city leaders are hosting a public meeting Thursday night to discuss the future of the historic carousel.

The meeting is happening at 6:30 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

The 103-year-old carousel currently sits next to the Virginia Air & Space Center in Hampton. The carousel has been in Hampton since 1920 when it was delivered to Buckroe Beach by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company.

The Downtown Hampton Development Partnership has asked city council to move it due to flooding concerns and to make room for a larger waterfront park.

Relocation proposals have included moving it to either Mill Point Park, Buckroe Beach, or keeping it at its current location and building it up higher.

There's also a virtual meeting scheduled for next Tuesday (March 28) at 7 p.m. for community members to share their thoughts.