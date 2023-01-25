Should there be red light cameras near HRBT in Hampton?

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton City Council is voting on a proposed ordinance to fine drivers who run red lights near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, or HRBT.

Public Works Director Jason Mitchell says the ordinance aims to keep I-64 from backing up.

The entrance to the highway is closed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the closure is currently being monitored by police officers. If the ordinance passes, traffic lights would replace the officers in monitoring the closure.

The ordinance proposal states that the traffic lights would be equipped with red light cameras that take a picture of a vehicle running a red light.

Afterward, the offender would then receive a fine of no more than $50, and the violation would not be reflected on the driver’s record, according to the ordinance.

The vote is happening Wednesday.

News 3 will provide an update on the council’s decision to pass or reject the ordinance.