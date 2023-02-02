Should Virginia police be allowed to seize ATVs, dirt bikes if ridden illegally?

NORFOLK, Va. - A bill in the General Assembly could give law enforcement in cities more powers to crack down on illegal ATV and dirt bike riding, which has become an issue in several local cities like Norfolk.

HB1772 advanced out of the House of Delegates Transportation Committee on Thursday. Del. Angelia Williams-Graves (D-Norfolk) introduced the bill with backing by Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

The bill would allow local governments to pass an ordinance allowing law enforcement to seize and dispose of the ATV's and dirt bikes. The bill was amended to only include city governments amid concerns about ATV riding being more commonplace in rural areas.

Norfolk Police in November announced a renewed effort to stop the riding. "Every corner of the city I'm hearing it," Fatehi told News 3.

City residents report people riding on ATV's or dirt bikes on city streets and sidewalks. Often times, the drivers don't follow traffic laws and pop wheelies or do tricks, residents say.

"People's concerns about this are completely reasonable given the way folks are breaking the law and how elusive they are. We need new tools," said Fatehi.

It is already illegal to ride an ATV or dirt bike on public streets, but Fatehi says that alone is not a deterrent for these groups. A citation for that would likely result in a reckless driving misdemeanor charge, he said.

Often times, the groups wear masks or helmets and police cannot identify them, Fatehi added.

Members of the Downtown Civic League have also voicing their concerns about the ATV's and dirt bikes. "Not only is someone going to get hurt just because they do wheelies when they come downtown, but they ride on sidewalks, which is really dangerous because we're a pedestrian friendly city," said civic league member Lorraine Connaughton. "It's ridiculous there's no reason for it."

The bill will now be considered by the full House of Delegates. If it makes it through there, the senate would take it up.