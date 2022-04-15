Similac recall, formula shortage putting strain on local parents

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Baby formula is hard to find right now, and when you do find it, it might not be the brand your child is used to.

The Similac recall has wiped shelves and forced parents to reconsider what they feed their baby. New mom Khalia Dixon said it's been difficult trying to find her three-month-old son Kairo's formula.

“It’s really, really challenging just trying to get him to be fed,” Dixon said.

News 3 saw bare shelves at local grocery stores, and even signs limiting customers to how many cans of formula they can purchase. Dixon said she's scoured stores, looked all over the internet, and even turned to Facebook groups to find her son's formula.

“You have to be really particular about the formula that you get," Dixon said. "They’re not able to just switch the brand on and off, because it can upset their stomach.”

While she feeds Kairo Enfamil, she thinks the Similac recall has forced parents to consider other brands.

“It’s been really hard trying to find it, and then on Amazon they’re out of stock or they only have like a 4-plus pack that’s over 100 dollars,” Dixon said.

She said she's turned to organizations like THRIVE Peninsula to help find his formula and ease the financial burden. THRIVE helps feed hungry families in Hampton Roads and supports those in need.

"The mission of THRIVE is to encourage, educate, and empower," said resource manager Jen Mills.

Mills said when it comes to formula, their shelves are bare too.

“We serve about 100 families each week, and at least 10 of those are seeking formula, or other baby items that they are needing," Mills said. "So with this recall we have lost about 80% of the items that we typically have in stock."

THRIVE is accepting donations of unopened, not expired baby formula to try to replenish their stock. To see how you can help, click here.