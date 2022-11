Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34 in Southern California home, authorities say

Donald Traill/DONALD TRAILL/INVISION/AP

Posted at 5:06 PM, Nov 05, 2022

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34 in Southern California home, authorities say. This is a developing story.

