ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that also caused a hazmat spill Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at around 11:26 a.m. in the 14000 block of Tylers Beach Road. A propane truck overturned, killing the driver and spilling its contents across the roadway.

Hazmat teams are en route to Tylers Beach Road, and the road is closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.