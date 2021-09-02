SKE Outdoors recalls kids bike helmet due to head injury risk

SKE Outdoors has decided to recall a number of TurboSke Kids Toddler Bike Helmets due to the risk of head injury.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall was issued because the bicycle helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

Only the size small helmets are included in the recall. The model number FX010 is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.

The helmets were sold at Amazon.com and other websites from August 2020 through July 2021.

The CPSC advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled kids bike helmets and return them free of charge to SKE Outdoors for a full refund or free replacement helmet.

