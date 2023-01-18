Skeletal remains of missing 18-year-old found in Accomack County: Sheriff

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Skeletal remains found in Accomack County are those of Jay’Von Bailey, 18, who was reported missing in April 2022, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 9, deputies were called to the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road where a hunter found skeletal remains.

The remains, which had human features, were sent to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office to be identified.

On Jan. 17, the medical examiner notified the sheriff's office they identified the remains as Jay'Von Bailey, of Temperanceville.

Bailey, who would now be 19 years old, was last seen on April 14, at a cousin's house in Accomack County.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about this case to call 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.