SkinnyDipped recall issued for cashews, almonds due undeclared peanut allergen

Posted at 7:37 AM, Jan 24, 2023
Some cashews and almonds from SkinnyDipped are being voluntarily recalled due to an "undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier," according to the FDA.

The impacted products were sold in stores across the country from Jan. 8 to Jan. 20.

No allergic reactions related to consuming the cashews and/or nuts have been reported.

The following instructions to consumers are provided on the FDA’s website:

Consumers who have the recalled product should not eat it, should discard any product, and should keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. If you have any questions, please reach out to SkinnyDipped® at 1-866-957-9907 (M – F, 9am – 5pm PT) or hello@skinnydipped.com or for more information visit www.skinnydipped.com/pages/recall

Concerned consumers can also check the lot codes and best-by dates to see if a product they purchase is included in the recall.

For more information, click here.

