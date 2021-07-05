Slowing down in Sandbridge, many residents concerned about speeding

SANDBRIDGE, VA -When you turn onto Sandpiper road, the main drag in the resort community of Sandbridge, the signs that pepper the yards are hard to miss.

"A group of residents banded together and put out a lot of "Drive Like your Kids Live Here' signs to help remind people to slow down," said resident Mathew Lemn.

Sandpiper Road is 3.5 miles long and ends near Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

"The road is classified by the City of Virginia Beach as a collector road, because we have Little Island Park and the Refuge and there is a lot of vehicles on the road so the speed limit is 35,"said Lemn who is on the Sandbridge Civic League.

That means the city doesnt exactly classify it as a residential road even though in the summertime it can see a volume of 8,200 cars a day.

Many residents who live in the community believe 35MPH is too fast. On May 14, concerned citizens released a lengthy report filled with data called the Sandbridge Traffic Safety Improvements.

"We hope to use that report to ask the city for digital speed signs to help remind people to slow down," Lemn said.

The report basically asks the city to consider for more signage, perhaps clearly marked crossings, trimming down overgrown vegetation that leads to decreased visibility, excess speeding, unsafe passing, even racing in the roadway

"We want to get one of those signs that shows the speed, and it can collect data for about 2 weeks, the city is actually going to deploy one in August here," he said.

The report report sites that more than 10,000 people cross Sandpiper Road in peak season each day, perhaps more.

"We just want to make sure people are doing the speed limit and remind them this is still a neighborhood," he said.

The report was given to the civic league so they can work with the city to implement safety measures before a serious accident occurs.

"We love this community and we are doing our best to keep it safe," said Lemn.