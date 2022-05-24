Watch
News

Actions

'Smashing Pumpkins' show canceled hours before taking Portsmouth Pavilion stage

Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Justin Fleenor
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Posted at 6:02 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 18:02:57-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A popular rock band canceled their scheduled show at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion just hours before the show.

According to a post on the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion's Facebook, Tuesday's Smashing Pumpkins show is canceled.

They say the cancellation is due to a non-covid related illness.

The group members, William, Jimmy, James , Jeff and Jack, say they are deeply saddened but this decision was not made easily and was far beyond their control.

Many fans expressed their disappointment on the Pavilion's Facebook post.

Refunds can be made at point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded with no further action required.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home