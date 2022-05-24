'Smashing Pumpkins' show canceled hours before taking Portsmouth Pavilion stage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A popular rock band canceled their scheduled show at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion just hours before the show.

According to a post on the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion's Facebook, Tuesday's Smashing Pumpkins show is canceled.

They say the cancellation is due to a non-covid related illness.

The group members, William, Jimmy, James , Jeff and Jack, say they are deeply saddened but this decision was not made easily and was far beyond their control.

Many fans expressed their disappointment on the Pavilion's Facebook post.

Refunds can be made at point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded with no further action required.