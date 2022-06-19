Watch
Smithfield man killed in Isle of Wight Co. crash

Virginia State Police
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 09:41:40-04

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight Sunday morning.

According to police, troopers were called to Brewer's Neck Boulevard at around 12:53 a.m. for reports of a crash.

When police arrived, they learned that a 2017 Chevrolet Camero was traveling northbound on Brewer's Neck Boulevard at a high rate of speed when its driver, 24-year-old Smithfield man Davont'a Aubrey Croker, lost control of the vehicle. Croker ran off the roadway and struck a tree; he was ejected from the vehicle and died on impact.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.

This is a developing story.

