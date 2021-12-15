Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. recalls Pepperoni Products due to possible Bacillus Cereus contamination

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business as Margherita Meats, Inc., is recalling approximately 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products that may be adulterated with Bacillus cereus (B. cereus).

B. cereus is a toxin-producing microorganism that causes diarrhea and vomiting in people. Those with compromised immune systems are at risk for more severe illness. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care including antibiotics are the usual treatment.

The only product currently subject to recall as of December 15, 2021 is the 8-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing unsliced pepperoni “Margherita PEPPERONI” with lot code P1931C and a “use by date” of 12-14-21 represented on the label.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The contamination was discovered when the Department of Defense notified FSIS that B. cereus was found during routine product testing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.