Smithfield teacher wins Virginia-themed vacation, gift card through Virginia Lottery 'Thank a Teacher' campaign

SMITHFIELD, Va. - One lucky Smithfield teacher received a special thank-you note from the Virginia Lottery's Thank a Teacher campaign — a Virginia-themed vacation, valued at $2,500!

Sabrina Kelly, a fourth-grade teacher at Hardy Elementary School, was selected out of nearly 6,000 entries in the Thank a Teacher prize drawing. Thursday, Virginia Lottery officials gathered to surprise Kelly at her school with the good news.

In addition to either a winery and brewery vacation or health and wellness vacation, Kelly will also receive a gift card to cover the cost of luggage or technology. Hardy Elementary School will also receive $2,500 in supplies.

The seventh annual Thank a Teacher campaign was held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2 through May 8. This year, nearly 50,000 thank-you notes were sent to Virginia K-12 public school teachers by their students, parents or other Virginians — and each card came with an unique web code for teachers to enter for a chance to win the grand prize.

To learn more about the other three Thank a Teacher grand prize winners, visit the Virginia Lottery Media Center.