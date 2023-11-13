Smithfield town council member charged with sexual assault resigns

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A Smithfield town council member resigned from his position last week after being charged with sexual assault earlier this month.

According to a town press release, on Nov. 6 the Town of Smithfield Police Department received two warrants and an Emergency Protective Order (EPO) from the Newport News Magistrate's Office to be served on Wayne Hall.

The charges were for sexual battery and assault, both of which are class 1 misdemeanors.

According to the protective order and criminal complaint, the alleged incident happen on Nov. 3 when Hall went to a woman's home and allegedly kissed her when she answered the door.

The woman said she was surprised but showed Hall her house.

Later, Hall is accused of once again kissing, grabbing and groping the alleged victim against her will.

Hall was charged three days later and on Election Day, he turned in his resignation letter to town council.

"Assuming he is innocent we'll see what happens, but I think it is best that he does resign until that's behind him," Jeffrey Theall, a town resident, said. "I don't know how you focus as a body with that hanging over you."

News 3 reached out to Hall to get his side of the story but have yet to hear back.

He's the latest council member to get in trouble.

Last month, Renee Rountree was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly receiving stolen campaign signs.

Town residents say this does not reflect Smithfield.

"I think theses two events are just randomly unfortunate for the area and the time," Theall said. "So, they're together by geography but separated by seriousness, obviously."

"It's definitely uncommon, and it puts us in a position where we're having some significant change in leadership," Smithfield Town Manager, Michael Stallings, said.

Stallings said the town is taking applications until the end of this month to fill two vacant council seats.

On Tuesday, Rountree was elected to the Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors.

The people appointed to fill the seats will hold the job until the end of 2024.

"Mr.Hall's will be a special election to fill just the remainder of his term so that election will be for a two year term," Stallings said. "Then Ms. Roundtree's seat was already going to be on the ballot for another four year term."

Hall is out on bond but is due back in court for an arraignment on Nov. 29.

