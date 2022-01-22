Smoke alarm not working? See if your city will replace it for free

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Any resident of any home should have a working smoke alarm and the cities of Hampton Roads have programs in place to make sure of this, free of charge.

Each city offers some form of Smoke Detector Program for resident, but they have different qualifications and methods of applying.

Here’s a list of each city and their Smoke Detector Program qualifications as listed on their respective city websites:

Norfolk

If the home does not have a working alarm or the existing alarm is more than 10 years old, call 757-664-6510 to request a free smoke alarm to be installed by the closest fire station.

A smoke alarm can also be obtained by simply filling out this online form. A representative of Norfolk Fire-Rescue will contact you to make an appointment to install your smoke alarm.

Chesapeake

To qualify for the grant you meet the following criteria: be a resident/homeowner of the City of Chesapeake, have an annual income based on the number of people in the home, this rate can change year to year so please call for updated information, and other demographic information

Chesapeake Fire Department will come and install the detectors in the proper locations for your home as well as provide batteries to qualified homeowners.

If you qualify for a free smoke detector, you may contact the Chesapeake Fire Department Fire Prevention Division at 757-382-6566 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Hampton

Hampton Fire & Rescue's free smoke alarm program allows firefighters to furnish and install smoke alarms, or replace batteries if needed, for any Hampton homeowner occupying a residence that does not have one.

Unoccupied dwellings and homes for sale do not meet the parameters of this installation program.

Request a Smoke Alarm

Virginia Beach

The “Operation Smoke Detector” program is designed to provide and install smoke alarm(s) free of charge to Virginia Beach residents who own and live in the requested home.

The following factors will be considered in order to approve or deny this service:



Not having a working smoke alarm in the home

Not being financially able to purchase alarms

Having at last one child under the age of 18

Having anyone over 60 years of age living in the home

Not being physically able to install an alarm on your own

To request assistance from the “Operation Smoke Detector” Program, please click here to apply online or call 471-5826.

Newport News

Homeowners in Newport News can apply for a free, ionization smoke alarm.

If you need a smoke alarm installed, tested, or replaced, call our Free Smoke Alarm Hotline at 757-975-5454 and leave your contact information.

You can also apply by using the online form.

Please note that fire department personnel cannot assist in changing or installing hard-wired smoke alarms.

Williamsburg

The Williamsburg Fire Department will install, at no cost, free ionization smoke alarms for City homeowners upon request.

You can reach them at 757-220-6220.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth provides and installs smoke detectors to citizens at no charge.

Call Fire Marshal’s Office at (757) 393-8689 to schedule an installation or complete the online Smoke Detector Request Form.

