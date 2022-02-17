Snap Duo Trend Strollers recalled due to fall hazard

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commision, Snap Duo Trend Strollers are being recalled.

The stroller’s front wheels can break off while in use, causing the strollers to fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

This recall includes Valco Baby Snap Duo Trend strollers in charcoal, gray, night and denim colors. The recalled strollers have an order, model or batch number printed on the label permanently affixed to the strollers’ frame. Strollers with order numbers 7884, 7885 or 7886 and model numbers N9938, N9939, N9872 or N0001 are included in the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Valco Baby to receive a free replacement front wheel assembly and instructions for replacement. Valco Baby is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Valco Baby has received 207 reports of front wheels cracking or breaking. No injuries have been reported.