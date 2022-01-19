Snow shovels, salt flying off shelves as Hampton Roads prepares for winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS. Va. - Hampton Roads hardware stores are seeing products fly off their shelves and people prepare for the incoming snowstorm.

"It just started this morning, people have been asking for shovels, salt, and ice melt," said Robert Woods, store manager of Kempsville Ace Hardware. "I don't expect them to last very long."

After collecting dust in the Kempsville Ace Hardware storage room for nearly four years, snow shovels are flying off the shelves once again.

"Hopefully we can get rid of these this year," laughed Woods.

Woods says he has been tracking the incoming snowstorm for days. But supply change issues prevent him from getting more supplies before the snow comes falling down.

"In my weekly order, I'm getting approximately 65% of that order each week. So, it's hard. If you go into Harris teeter or Home Depot you'll see the same thing, empty shelves.," Woods explained. "It's hard to get anything in these days."

Woods says he will likely run out of shovels, salt, and ice by Wednesday afternoon.

When battling the winter weather, he recommends shoveling your driveway every few hours to ensure the snow doesn't turn to ice.

