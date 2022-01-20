So you have groceries, now what? AAA gives winter weather preparation tips

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - So, you have gone to the grocery store and stocked up on food before the snow storm hits this week....now what?
The First Warning weather team is predicting anywhere from 6-8 inches of snow for the southside of Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina and about 4-6 for the more northwest areas.
We will see some winter weather Thursday afternoon into the night and then another round Friday afternoon, extending into Saturday morning.
AAA Tidewater has some tips on what to do to make sure you are prepared for snow. "Assembling a winter driving kit for your car and knowing how to drive in snowy and icy conditions can make all the difference in getting to your destination safely," AAA said.
While staying home and not traveling is often the best advice – that may not always be possible. AAA Tidewater advises to pack these items in your winter driving kits:
- Mobile phone and car charger
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Jumper cables or jump pack
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry working at the roadside
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)
- First-aid kit
- Drinking water
- Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets
- Ice scraper
- Snow brush
- Winter windshield washer solvent
- Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)
- Shovel
- Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car
Also remember these tips if you have to get out onto the road:
- Before winter arrives, prepare your vehicle for use on ice and snow. Inspect all systems, brake, windshield wipers and tires.
- Make certain your tires are properly inflated.
- Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze up.
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, snow).
- If in a skid, always look and steer where you want to go.