So you have groceries, now what? AAA gives winter weather preparation tips

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - So, you have gone to the grocery store and stocked up on food before the snow storm hits this week....now what?

The First Warning weather team is predicting anywhere from 6-8 inches of snow for the southside of Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina and about 4-6 for the more northwest areas.

We will see some winter weather Thursday afternoon into the night and then another round Friday afternoon, extending into Saturday morning.

News 3

AAA Tidewater has some tips on what to do to make sure you are prepared for snow. "Assembling a winter driving kit for your car and knowing how to drive in snowy and icy conditions can make all the difference in getting to your destination safely," AAA said.

While staying home and not traveling is often the best advice – that may not always be possible. AAA Tidewater advises to pack these items in your winter driving kits:

Mobile phone and car charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables or jump pack

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)

Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry working at the roadside

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

First-aid kit

Drinking water

Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets

Ice scraper

Snow brush

Winter windshield washer solvent

Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)

Shovel

Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car

Also remember these tips if you have to get out onto the road:

Before winter arrives, prepare your vehicle for use on ice and snow. Inspect all systems, brake, windshield wipers and tires. Make certain your tires are properly inflated. Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze up. Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, snow). If in a skid, always look and steer where you want to go.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings

