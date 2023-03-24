Some plant-based chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with wood

Some plant-based chicken nuggets are being recalled because they may be contaminated with wood.

"Impossible foods" says small pieces of wood were found in packages of "Impossible Chicken Nuggets" and "Impossible Wild Nuggets."

The issue originated with a co-manufactuer between October and November of last year.

Impossible Foods says a very few number of packages were affected, but the wood poses a choking and injury risk.

If you bought the nuggets, you're advised to check the back of the bag for the product code.

And visit the company's website for more information.

These are the affected packages:



Impossible Chicken Nuggets 13.5 oz package

Impossible Wild Nuggies 13.5 oz package

Impossible Chicken Nuggets 2 lb package

This is the site to check if your package is part of the recall.