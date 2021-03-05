Menu

Some Portsmouth Public Schools students to return to in-person learning April 12

WTKR
Posted at 7:47 PM, Mar 04, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The School Board of the City of Portsmouth approved a school reopening plan that allows some students to return to in-person learning beginning April 12.

According to the school board, students in prekindergarten through sixth grade will return on a hybrid schedule, with two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual learning. All middle and high school students will remain in virtual instruction for the rest of the year.

Special education and English Language Learners students in all grades will be able to return to in-person instruction on a four-day schedule.

Portsmouth Public Schools staff members will return to schools and buildings beginning March 29.

This is a developing story.

