Some Suffolk areas to have water service temporarily interrupted

Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 13, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — Some areas in Suffolk will experience interrupted water service for roughly seven hours due to construction, according to the city.

A contractor is scheduled to work on a water main relocation project along the Route 58/Holland Road corridor on Friday, April 14. The project will require a water service interruption that’s expected to last from 9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 until 4 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

The city says the following areas will experience interrupted water service during construction:

Residential City water customers in the:

  • Cove Point Subdivision
  • Cameron Crossing Subdivision
  • 200 Block of Sumner Avenue
  • 1600 Block of Faulk Road

Commercial businesses and residences along Holland Road at:

  • 1653 Holland Road
  • 1661 Holland Road
  • 1665 Holland Road
  • 1833 Holland Road
  • 1837 Holland Road

If construction cannot be done due to weather or other conditions, the work, and water service interruption, will take place from 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 until 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.
Anyone with questions regarding the water service interruption can call the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities at 757-514-7000.

