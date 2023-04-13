Some Suffolk areas to have water service temporarily interrupted

SUFFOLK, Va. — Some areas in Suffolk will experience interrupted water service for roughly seven hours due to construction, according to the city.

A contractor is scheduled to work on a water main relocation project along the Route 58/Holland Road corridor on Friday, April 14. The project will require a water service interruption that’s expected to last from 9 p.m. on Friday, April 14 until 4 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

The city says the following areas will experience interrupted water service during construction:

Residential City water customers in the:



Cove Point Subdivision

Cameron Crossing Subdivision

200 Block of Sumner Avenue

1600 Block of Faulk Road

Commercial businesses and residences along Holland Road at:

1653 Holland Road

1661 Holland Road

1665 Holland Road

1833 Holland Road

1837 Holland Road

If construction cannot be done due to weather or other conditions, the work, and water service interruption, will take place from 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 until 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Anyone with questions regarding the water service interruption can call the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities at 757-514-7000.