Some Virginians will receive a one-time tax rebate. Here's how to check your eligibility

Some Virginians are now eligible for a one-time tax rebate being distributed to taxpayers.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's office announced the rebates will be sent out over the next three weeks.

You'll either get a check in the mail or be sent a rebate via direct deposit to the account you used to file your taxes. The rebates will be up to $200 if you filed individually, and up to four-hundred if you filed jointly.

The rebates were included in the state budget signed last month.

