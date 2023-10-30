Watch Now
News

Actions

Some Virginians will receive a one-time tax rebate. Here's how to check your eligibility

tax deadline
Scripps National
tax deadline
Posted at 5:58 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 05:58:12-04

Some Virginians are now eligible for a one-time tax rebate being distributed to taxpayers.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's office announced the rebates will be sent out over the next three weeks.

You'll either get a check in the mail or be sent a rebate via direct deposit to the account you used to file your taxes. The rebates will be up to $200 if you filed individually, and up to four-hundred if you filed jointly.

The rebates were included in the state budget signed last month.

To check your own eligibility, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV