‘Somebody jumped in and drove off’: Norfolk woman says her car was stolen at auto shop

NORFOLK, Va. – An apparent crime of opportunity still has Angela Morgan shaken.

“It’s very traumatic for me,” the Norfolk resident said.

Morgan said on President’s Day, February 21, she brought her car to BJ’s Tire Sales & Service auto shop in Norfolk to have her tires checked. Minutes later as a tech was working on it, she said it was gone.

“As soon as I gave him my keys, five minutes later he comes back in very calmly and tells me that someone just drove off in my car,” she said. “I thought for sure he was kidding.”

But this was no laughing matter.

“I jumped up and ran outside and my car was nowhere to be seen,” said Morgan.

Morgan said her 2011 Toyota Avalon was stolen.

“He (technician) said, ‘I was checking the tires and somebody jumped in and drove off,’” she said.

She filled out a police report, but a week later there is still no word on her car.

“I just feel violated; I had all my things in my car,” Morgan said. “They had my keys.”

Morgan had to change the locks on her Norfolk home, but the worst part is she said that car was special to her; it was a gift from her late husband Roland.

“This was the last gift he was ever able to give me, my husband,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s Avalon has personalized plates, “AMorgan,” and she's hopeful it’ll be found before it’s too late.

Meantime, the stress is taking a toll. She said the shop isn’t taking any responsibility for what happened.

“Nobody cares,” she said. “I’m not getting any answers. Nobody’s interested.”

