'Something in the Water' offering free tickets in exchange for volunteer work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We're now just five weeks away from the return of the Something in the Water festival.

There are currently some general admission tickets still available, but buying one will set you back $449 for the ticket and applicable fees. However, the festival is offering an opportunity for people to get a free ticket in exchange for volunteering.

The "Work for a Ticket Program" entails working for about 12 hours for a free festival ticket. The website says some volunteers work a little more than 12 hours and some work a little less.

There are some requirements for those interested in applying: You must be at least 18 years old and commit to working a minimum of 12 hours. In exchange, volunteers will get a full event pass and a t-shirt.

Volunteers will be assigned duties, which include selling merchandise, working at the information booth, prepping food and more.

The application includes a section that allows volunteers to rank the acts they're most excited to see. Organizers say they will do their best to avoid scheduling volunteers when their favorite artists perform, especially the worker's top choice, but added that this is not always possible.

Festival organizers say once all the positions are filled, applications will close.

For more information on application details, click here.

Something in the Water is April 28-30. Stay with News 3 for festival updates and soon, live coverage!