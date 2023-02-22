Watch Now
Something in the Water offers sale of 3-day shuttle pass

Pharrell's Something in the Water festival will take place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and is now offering 3-day shuttle passes.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 13:07:06-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water is now offering a three day shuttle pass for the festival in April.

According to their Facebook, the passes start at $50, plus fees, per person. The shuttles will begin running at 12 p.m. each day from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater to the festival entrance, and run continuously throughout the day.

Their Facebook says the last shuttle will leave the Oceanfront one hour after the music ends each night.

This year marks the third year of the festival, but only the second time the festival will take place at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach. It's inaugural year was held in Virginia Beach, with it's second year taking place in Washington D.C.

Festival goers are still waiting for the lineup, even though tickets have been on sale since November.

You can get your tickets here.

