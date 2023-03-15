SOMETHING IN THE WATER teases possible line-up announcement for Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers for SOMETHING IN THE WATER released a video Tuesday, teasing a possible announcement about a line-up coming on Wednesday.

In the last few moments of the video posted to Instagram, there's text that reads "PREPARE FOR ARRIVAL 3-15-23." Officials did not actually confirm whether an announcement would be coming.

Up until now, organizers have not released any details about a line-up. Tickets have been on sale since November.

The festival is coming back to the Oceanfront from April 28 to April 30. It hasn't been in Virginia Beach since 2019. The pandemic affected the 2020 and 2021 plans. Last year, the festival was in Washington D.C. instead of Virginia Beach.

