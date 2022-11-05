Watch Now
SOMETHING IN THE WATER tickets on sale now

Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 12:01:01-04

Tickets for the 2023 Something in the Water festival went on sale at noon Saturday.

On Wednesday, Pharrell Williams announced at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum that the "Something in the Water" festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023. He was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.

Williams said the festival will take place on April 28 – 30.

Tickets went on sale for Virginia-only residents at 10 a.m. during an in-person pre-sale event at the at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Box Office.

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

