Sounding rocket carrying Dynamo-2 experiment set to launch from Wallops Island

WALLOPS ISLANDS, Va. - A Black Brant IX-sounding rocket is set to launch Wednesday from Wallops Island.

The sounding rocket is carrying the Dynamo-2 experiment.

The Dynamo-2 mission is launching two rockets on two separate days to study the electric current in Earth’s ionosphere called the dynamo.

One rocket will launch into “quiet” conditions, while the second will launch into “disturbed” conditions.

Tuesday's launch of the Black Brant IX-sounding rocket was scrubbed due to issues with the payload.

The launch window opens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NASA Wallops says they are planning to hold the count to wait for the right science conditions.

