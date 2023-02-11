South Carolina man donates entire $150,000 lottery prize to charity

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Greenville, South Carolina, man is giving his entire $150,000 Powerball lottery prize to charity.

The winner did not want to be identified, but he told lottery officials the donation went to an Upstate charity.

He missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick pick ticket purchased at a Greenville business.

“I hit enough to make someone happy,” he said.

"The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number playing Powerball® are 1 in 913,129," according to South Carolina lottery officials. "The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.23 when the jackpot is more than $150 million."

The business that sold the ticket got a commission of $1,500.