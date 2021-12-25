Watch
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge announces toll hikes beginning January 1, 2022

South Norfolk Jordan Bridge
Posted at 8:00 AM, Dec 25, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge announced an annual toll rate increase that will take effect at midnight on Friday, December 31, 2021.

E-ZPass drivers with two-axel passenger vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles are debited $2.75 for each crossing from their valid prepaid account. Pay-by-Plate customers with two-axel passenger vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles will be invoiced for $6.05 per trip approximately 30 days after travel.

For vehicles with three or more axels, including cars with trailers, toll rates start at $6.05 per crossing and may increase based on the time of travel and method of payment.

According to a release from United Bridge Partners, peak hours are 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates apply during all other weekday hours, weekends and select federal holidays.

To learn more, click here.

