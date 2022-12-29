Watch Now
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge toll increases start Jan. 1

Jordan Bridge toll prices 2023
Posted at 3:58 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 16:01:23-05

NORFOLK, Va. — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has announced new toll rates for 2023. Increases will take effect starting Jan. 1.

E-ZPass drivers with two-axle vehicles will pay $2.99 per crossing next year, a change of 24 cents, officials said in a press release. For those paying by license plate, the rate increases to $6.95.

Tolls rise for vehicles with three or more axles and during peak travel times on weekdays. Peak hours are 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates apply during all other weekday hours, weekends, and select federal holidays (New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4th/Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day).

