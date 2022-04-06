Watch
Southampton Co. deputy charged with reckless driving in 2021 wrong-way crash

Police
Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 06, 2022
COURTLAND, Va. - A deputy has been charged with reckless driving after a wrong-way crash.

State Police have cited Southampton County Sheriff's Deputy Kline with reckless driving for his role in a 2021 traffic crash. He was served the summons on April 6, 2022.

On June 6, 2021 around 5:52 p.m., Deputy Kline was responding to an emergency call for service.

According to officials, he was traveling east on Main Street with his patrol vehicle's emergency equipment activated. Deputy Kline approached several vehicles stopped in the eastbound lane.

Officials say while traveling in the westbound lane to pass the vehicles, the deputy struck a 2021 Honda Odyssey as it was making a left turn.

The driver of the Honda, 76-year-old Lese S. Tupea, was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Deputy Kline was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

