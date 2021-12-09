Weapon reported at Southampton High School causing lockdown while deputies search campus

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. - Southampton High School is currently on lockdown Thursday after school administration was made aware that a student may have a weapon on campus.

In a letter to students, staff, parents and community members, Division Superintendent Gwendolyn Shannon said that the Southampton County Sheriff's Office has deputies and K9 officers on campus to search the building. The Virginia State Police is also assisting with the search.

The full text of Shannon's letter is as follows:

"It has been brought to my attention that the administration of Southampton High School was made aware, this morning, that a student may have a weapon and contraband on campus. We have instituted a lockdown, and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office has deputies and K-9 officers on campus searching the building. The Virginia State Police are also assisting with this matter. If reasonable suspicion is established, school administrators will search students according to our board policy.

"Parents, we know that you will experience a myriad of emotions due to this letter; however, at this time, no children can check out of school due to the lockdown and our efforts to maintain the integrity of the search. The entrance of the building is being kept clear for any emergency vehicles. Once the search is complete, Dr. Blunt or I will update you.

"School officials and district administration are working with law enforcement to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to protect our students and staff. We will have an increased police presence in our schools as the search and lockdown ensues until a resolution is reached.

"As always, the safety of our students and community is paramount. We will remain vigilant in doing all within our power to keep students and staff out of harm’s way. Our belief remains, 'See Something, Say Something.'

"If anyone has any information about this matter, please contact the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-653-2100, Southampton High School at 757-653-2751, or the Southampton County School Board Office at 757-653-2692."

