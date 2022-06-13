Watch
News

Actions

Southampton Middle & High School placed on precautionary lockdown after student accused of possibly having weapon

APTOPIX School Bus Threat
David Goldman/AP
FILE: School bus
APTOPIX School Bus Threat
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 19:00:04-04

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. - Southampton Middle and High School were placed on a precautionary lockdown after it was questioned if a student had a weapon.

A lockdown was in effect after a comment was made by a student that another student "looked like someone who would have a weapon."

The administration was notified and the middle school was placed on lockdown. Southampton High School was also placed on precautionary lockdown due to its proximity to Southampton Middle School.

School officials say the student(s) involved were searched and necessary disciplinary actions were taken. There were no weapons found on school premises.

The School Resource Officer from Southampton County Sheriff's Department assisted during this morning's events.

"As always, thank you for entrusting us with the care of your children," Dr. Gwendolyn P. Shannon Division Superintendent stated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15