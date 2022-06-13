Southampton Middle & High School placed on precautionary lockdown after student accused of possibly having weapon

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. - Southampton Middle and High School were placed on a precautionary lockdown after it was questioned if a student had a weapon.

A lockdown was in effect after a comment was made by a student that another student "looked like someone who would have a weapon."

The administration was notified and the middle school was placed on lockdown. Southampton High School was also placed on precautionary lockdown due to its proximity to Southampton Middle School.

School officials say the student(s) involved were searched and necessary disciplinary actions were taken. There were no weapons found on school premises.

The School Resource Officer from Southampton County Sheriff's Department assisted during this morning's events.

"As always, thank you for entrusting us with the care of your children," Dr. Gwendolyn P. Shannon Division Superintendent stated.