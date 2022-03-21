Southbound lanes of Granby Street Bridge to close for repair until late August

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk's Granby Street Bridge rehabilitation project is set to close southbound lanes next week.

The City of Norfolk’s Department of Transit is a year into the Granby Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project in which the bridge is undergoing extensive repairs. Both the bridge deck and the support structures are being repaired to address current corrosion and deterioration issues. This will improve the bridge’s condition.

Starting Monday, March 28, the southbound lanes on the bridge will close for repairs.

Northbound traffic over the Granby Street Bridge will shift to the far two right northbound lanes so that the inside left northbound lane on the bridge can close and switch to carry all southbound traffic.

The inside left turn lane on Willow Wood Drive will close to accommodate the single southbound lane crossing over the Granby Street Bridge.

According to officials, this traffic pattern will occur through late August 2022.