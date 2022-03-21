Watch
News

Actions

Southbound lanes of Granby Street Bridge to close for repair until late August

image002 (1).png
City of Norfolk
image002 (1).png
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 16:15:46-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk's Granby Street Bridge rehabilitation project is set to close southbound lanes next week.

The City of Norfolk’s Department of Transit is a year into the Granby Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project in which the bridge is undergoing extensive repairs. Both the bridge deck and the support structures are being repaired to address current corrosion and deterioration issues. This will improve the bridge’s condition.

Starting Monday, March 28, the southbound lanes on the bridge will close for repairs.

Northbound traffic over the Granby Street Bridge will shift to the far two right northbound lanes so that the inside left northbound lane on the bridge can close and switch to carry all southbound traffic.

The inside left turn lane on Willow Wood Drive will close to accommodate the single southbound lane crossing over the Granby Street Bridge.

According to officials, this traffic pattern will occur through late August 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories