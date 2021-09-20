Southbound Route 13 closed due to liquid asphalt leak

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. - A single commercial vehicle crash has left Southbound Route 19 closed due to liquid asphalt leaking from the vehicle.

Virginia State Police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash at approximately 6 a.m. on Route 13 in the area of Chesser Road, Accomack County.

The crash occurred when Chad D. Madden, the driver of a 2020 Mack truck, failed to navigate a turn, ran off the roadway, and caused the vehicle to overturn.

The vehicle was fully loaded with asphalt which leaked onto the road.

The area is considered hazmat and hazmat teams have been dispatched to the scene.

Officials say that the route will be closed for the majority of the day. VDOT is setting up lane closures and detours.