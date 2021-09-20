Watch
News

Actions

Southbound Route 13 closed due to liquid asphalt leak

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
a31 09 20 21.jpg
Posted at 8:05 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 08:10:50-04

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. - A single commercial vehicle crash has left Southbound Route 19 closed due to liquid asphalt leaking from the vehicle.

Virginia State Police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash at approximately 6 a.m. on Route 13 in the area of Chesser Road, Accomack County.

The crash occurred when Chad D. Madden, the driver of a 2020 Mack truck, failed to navigate a turn, ran off the roadway, and caused the vehicle to overturn.

The vehicle was fully loaded with asphalt which leaked onto the road.

The area is considered hazmat and hazmat teams have been dispatched to the scene.

Officials say that the route will be closed for the majority of the day. VDOT is setting up lane closures and detours.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections