Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center student in custody for bringing weapon on campus

Suffolk Police said the suspect had a knife on him
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 11:53:42-04

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police responded to a call from the Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center, or SECEP, after school administrators suspected a student brought a weapon to school on Thursday.

After concerned administrators contacted the police around 10:08 a.m., police initiated a schoolwide lockdown and searched the premises. They found the suspect, a 16-year-old male, with a knife.

At 10:21 a.m., police said the building was cleared. They remained on campus for security purposes.

No one was harmed during the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned for updates from News 3.

