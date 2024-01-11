Southhampton Middle lockdown lifted after authorities search for possible gun

SOUTHAMPTON CO., Va. – Southampton Middle School was placed on lockdown after staff members were told a student might have a gun on school grounds, according to the Southampton Co. Sheriff’s Office.

A student told staff that they thought they heard another student say that they had a gun, according to the sheriff's office. Around 10:30 a.m., authorities started searching the building and the school was placed on lockdown, the sheriff's office says.

The student who heard the comment about the gun has since said that they’re not exactly sure what they heard the other student say, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says multiple K9 units, Franklin police, Virginia State Police, Courtland police, Portsmouth police and the U.S. Coast Guard were on school grounds.

No one has reported that they’ve seen a gun or that any students or staff members were harmed, the sheriff’s office added. Just before 1 p.m., the sheriff's office said the search ended and no guns were found.

