Soybean dump truck overturns on Ocean Highway in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. - NC State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident involving an overturned dump truck at the intersection of Ocean Highway and Wiggins Road.

On Monday, at 6:38 pm, officials received a call regarding the overturned dump truck. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a dump truck transporting a load of soybeans lying on its side.

The driver of the truck was able to self-extricate and was not complaining of any injuries.

Winfall firefighters and a local farmer used shovels and a frontend loader to remove the soybeans from the roadway, which took 2 hours.

The Sheriff’s Office and NC State Highway Patrol provided traffic control as one lane of Ocean Highway South was closed, and traffic had to be diverted down Lake Road.

Winfall Fire Chief Corey Stallings stated “I would like to thank the responders and local farmers that came together to help with this incident. Due to the teamwork provided, we were able to salvage approximately 98% of the beans involved in the spill.”

This incident is under investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol.