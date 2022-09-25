Watch Now
SpaceX launch seen by News 3 viewers across Hampton Roads Saturday

9-24-22 SpaceX Launch
Courtesy: Lydia Simon<br/>
Picture from News 3 viewer of SpaceX launch from Sept. 24, 2022.
Posted at 9:00 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 21:00:13-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Saturday night, many viewers contacted News 3 saying they noticed a bright light across the sky throughout Hampton Roads.

A spokesperson with NASA Langley Research Center said a satellite launched from the Space Force Military base in Cape Canaveral Saturday evening.

SpaceX posted on Twitter about the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket deploying 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. There have been sightings up and down the Eastern seaboard.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SpaceX officials also tweeted Falcon 9’s first stage had landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship.

NASA Langley was not a part of this launch.

