Special Olympics Virginia looking for volunteers for 2021 Fall Championships

Special Olympics Virginia
Posted at 6:29 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 06:29:47-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all volunteers!

Special Olympics Virginia athletes are returning to the playing fields for the 2021 Fall Championships, and volunteers are needed to help make sure the games run smoothly.

According to Holly Claytor, the vice president of development and communications with Special Olympics Virginia, this year's need for volunteers is larger than usual, as some of the organization's usual corporate groups aren't able to come back yet.

Volunteers are needed for golf, soccer, volleyball, bocce and more.

The games will be held November 6 and November 7 at various locations around Virginia Beach. If you can help by volunteering, click here.

